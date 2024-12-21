Sondre Lerche Shares Ryuichi Sakamoto-Inspired Cover Of Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!”

Home News Cristian Garcia December 21st, 2024 - 7:25 PM

Norwegian singer-songwriter Sondre Lerche has shared another of his annual holiday-themed cover, this time it’s a cover of Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!” Taking cues from Ryuichi Sakamoto, this cover infuses the song with subtlety and bright production.

Contrasting with the baroque pop grandeur of the original with a minimalist introspective approach, this cover blends gentle synths, soft piano and atmospheric textures which serve well as Lerche’s signature melodic sensibility and emotive vocal delivery add a tender forward-thinking layer highlighting its raw vulnerability. The arrangement itself is spars, yet intricate, allowing the lyrics to take center stage while maintaining a haunting dreamlike quality. The result is a cover that strikes a balance between pursuing the essence of the original and infusing it the nominal delicacy of Lerche’s voice.

In an article from Stereogum, Lerche has shared his thoughts on covering Roan’s pop hit:

“This year’s choice is one we picked with some hesitation, simply because both the song itself and the recording of it, is so perfect, meaningful and strong. “Good Luck, Babe” is a punch in the gut for the way it calls out, not just its object of desire for not daring to live truthfully, but also society for making it so damn hard to be who you really are, and love who you really love. Love can be challenging, but the challenge at the center of “Good Luck, Babe” is more complex than even that. This was the part of the song I most wanted to protect. There is no wonder why the original is so impactful, and even if our version only poses the question: what if “Good Luck, Babe” was arranged by the late great Ryuichi Sakamoto, maybe that’s already reason enough for yet another version to exist.”

Listen to Sondre Lerche’s cover of Chappell Roan “Good Luck, Babe!” below.