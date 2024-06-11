Sondre Lerche Announces Fall 2024 ‘Two-Way Monologue’ 20th Anniversary Tour Dates & Reissue, Shares Previously Unreleased Track “You Are Impossible”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 11th, 2024 - 3:54 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, Sondre Lerche‘s second album, Two Way Monologue, turned 20 back in March and the artist has just announced a deluxe 20 anniversary reissue and a few celebratory U.S. dates where he will be backed by a string section. Out October 11, this will be the first vinyl edition since the album’s 2004 pressing and it has been expanded to a double LP set with the original album spread across three sides, with the fourth featuring two newly recorded versions of songs that Lerche wrote over 20 years ago for Two Way Monologue, but never recorded “You Are Impossible” and “September Something.”

Also the re issue has two previously unreleased songs “Rejection #5” ft. Martin McAloon of Prefab Sprout and “Weakest Spot.” The digital edition adds four demos and early versions of songs on the album, where people can hear “You Are Impossible,” which consists of lovely instrumentation and a harmonic vocal performance.

As for the tour, Lerche New York City’s Le Poisson Rouge on October 12, Chicago’s Old Town School of Folk Music on October 15 and Los Angeles’s Barnsdall Gallery Theatre on October 18. Tickets for all three shows go on sale Friday, June 14 at 10 a.m. local time by clicking here.

Two-Way Monologue 20 Anniversary Edition Track List

Side A

1. Love You

2. Track You Down

3. On The Tower

4. Two Way Monologue

Side B

5. Days That Are Over

6. Wet Ground

7. Counter Spark

8. It’s Over

Side C

9. Stupid Memory

10. It’s Too Late

11. It’s Our Job

12. Maybe You’re Gone

Side D (Vinyl Bonus Tracks)

13. You Are Impossible

14. September Something

15. Rejection #5 (2002 Demo)

16. Weakest Spot

Digital Only (Bonus Tracks)

17. Days That Are Over (2002 Casio Version)

18. It’s Our Job (2002 Home Demo)

19. You Are Impossible (2003 Home Demo)

20. Two Way Monologue (2002 Solo Demo)

Sondre Lerche Tour Dates

10/12 – New York, NY – Le Poisson Rogue ^

10/15 – Chicago, IL – Old Town School of Folk Music ^

10/18 – Los Angeles, CA – Barnsdall Gallery Theatre ^