Sondre Lerche Shares New Recording Of “September Something”

Cait Stoddard August 20th, 2024 - 1:52 PM

Today, Sondre Lechre has released “September Something,” a newly recorded song that was written and recorded over 20 years ago but never completed for the artists’ classic album, Two Way Monologue. On October 11, the album will be reissued on vinyl for the first time in over a decade, adding newly recorded versions of “You Are Impossible” and “September Something,” two never before released songs and four original demos and early versions that will be available on the digital version of the reissue.

As for the music, “September Something” is a lovely ditty because of how the instrumentation fills the atmosphere with a bittersweet and elegant sound jazz music, while Lechre serenades the ears with his fabulous and harmonic vocal tones. The whole composition bleed creativity and uniqueness thanks to the artist and his band creating a sharp jazzy theme.

While talking about his latest tune, Lechre says: “‘September Something’ ,felt at the moment I wrote it, at least like the centerpiece of the album that would become Two Way Monologue. But the excitement and self-confidence with which I had written the song gradually evaporated with each attempt we made at recording the song. By the time we were mixing the album, ‘September Something’ was not even finalized, and remained incomplete and alone on my hard drive. Hearing it again today, I instantly remembered the burst of inspiration I had felt and the humiliating disappointment as it dawned on me that this was nobody’s favorite, not even my own.”