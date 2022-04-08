Sondre Lerche Unveils Whimsical New Song And Video “Alone In The Night” Featuring Aurora

Home News Mohammad Halim April 8th, 2022 - 9:00 AM

The Norwegian singer, songwriter and guitarist Sondre Lerche recently shared his new double-album Avatars of Love at the start of this month (April 1st). The album contains 14 spontaneous tracks featuring artists such as Felicia Douglass from Dirty Projectors, Marry Latimore, CHAI, Rodrigo Alarcon and Ana Muler.

Following the release of the album, Lerche unveils his new video in celebration of the last song in the album titled “Alone in the Night” featuring Aurora, another talented Norwegian vocalist. In the track, Lerche starts off demonstrating his talent. Aurora jumps in shortly after, both creating a perfect harmony. The song’s theme is about loneliness, yet feeling close to their partner. The music video is just as charming, as both Lerche and Aurora can be seen recording the track. The two can also be seen spending time together, walking by the shore, on a rooftop and picking flowers.

Lerche also released a new video for his ninth song “Summer In Reverse” featuring CHAI.

Avatars of Love Tracklist:

LP 1:

01) Guarantee That I’d Be Loved

02) Dead of the Night

03) Will We Ever Comprehend (feat. Rodrigo Alarcon, Ana Müller)

04) Cut

05) Turns Out I’m Sentimental After All

06) What Makes Me Tick

07) My Love Still Waits

LP 2:

08) Avatars of Love

09) Summer In Reverse (feat. CHAI)

10) Now She Sleeps Beside Me

11) Special Needs (feat. Felicia Douglass)

12) The Other Side of Ecstasy

13) Magnitude of Love (feat. Mary Lattimore)

14) Alone in the Night (feat. AURORA)