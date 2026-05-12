Dying Fetus and Sanguisugabogg Announce Fall 2026 Co-Headlining Tour Dates

Home News Beka Welsh May 12th, 2026 - 9:37 AM

Death metal band Dying Fetus is heading on tour in North America this fall, co-headlining with fellow death metal band Sanguisugabogg. The tour is set to kick off on September 17 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. From there, the bands will continue traveling throughout the United States and Canada until October 24, when they’ll wrap up in Richmond, Virginia. The tour will also feature a stacked lineup of supporting bands, including Crowbar, Let to Suffer and Deterioration, along with an appearance by Scorching Tomb, who will join for the shows in Montreal and Toronto.

Dying Fetus entered the death metal scene in 1991 and has since gained a global fanbase and widespread recognition for their experimental and innovative songwriting. The band, consisting of vocalist and guitarist John Gallagher, bassist Sean Beasley and drummer Trey Williams, blends together influences from death metal, hardcore and grindcore in their music across nine studio albums. Their debut album, Purification Through Violence, was released 30 years ago, in 1996, with their most recent album, Make Them Beg for Death, released in 2023. Since their emergence from the global metal underground and throughout their career, Dying Fetus has committed themself to the principles of self-reliance and musical integrity. Now, after over 30 years in the death metal scene, the band is looking to cement their legacy and position as a dominant force in the modern day, alongside other, current and up-and-coming, death metal legends.

“We are bringing all of it to 32 cities this fall, and we’re not holding anything back,” Gallagher said. “See you in the pit.”

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Dying Fetus 2026 Tour Dates

9/17 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

9/18 – Baltimore/DC, MD – Fillmore Silver Spring

9/19 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium

9/20 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

9/21 – Montreal, QC – Olympia

9/23 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

9/25 – Pontiac, MI – Crofoot Ballroom

9/26 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

9/27 – Chicago, IL – HOB Chicago

9/28 – Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom

9/29 – Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore Minneapolis

10/1 – Denver, CO – Summit

10/2 – Salt Lake City, UT – Rockwell at The Complex

10/3 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory

10/4 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

10/5 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

10/6 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

10/8 – Berkeley, CA – UC Theatre

10/9 – Riverside, CA – Riverside Municipal Auditorium

10/10 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo

10/12 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

10/13 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

10/15 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

10/16 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theatre

10/17 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

10/18 – Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory

10/20 – Tampa, FL – Jannus Landing

10/21 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

10/22 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

10/23 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

10/24 – Richmond, VA – The National