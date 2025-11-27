Dying Fetus & Pig Destroyer Announce New Year’s Eve Co-Headline Show In Baltimore

According to theprp.com, if people want to ring in 2026 with some punishing and heart-jolting death metal, they may want to be in Baltimore, MD on New Year’s Eve because Dying Fetus and Pig Destroyer will be co-headlining a December 31, show at the Baltimore Soundstage on with Visceral Disgorge and DJ Flexecutioner opening the gig.
On Instagram, Dying Fetus and Pig Destroyer hyped up the event by stating: The heaviest New Year’s Eve party ever!! Dying Fetus & Pig Destroyer live at Baltimore Soundstage with special guests Visceral Disgorge and DJ Flexecutioner. Tickets on sale NOW at Baltimore Soundstage Dot Com.”
In the comments section, one user said: “This is one of those things you go to thanksgiving dinner and say you are grateful for life for”, while another user stated: “This is like a god dam dream lineup for me.”
Photo Credit: Brett Padelford