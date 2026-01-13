Eyehategod & Crowbar Announce Spring 2026 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Juliet Paiz January 13th, 2026 - 1:10 AM

According to Blabbermouth, Eyehategod and Crowbar have announced a shared run of U.S. tour dates scheduled for spring 2026, bringing two of New Orleans’ most enduring heavy bands back on the road together. The tour is set to run from mid March through mid April and will span much of the country, offering fans multiple chances to see both groups in an intimate club setting.

The tour opens March 19 in Baton Rouge before heading west through Texas and the Southwest. From there, the bands will make their way up the West Coast with stops in California, Oregon and Washington, then cut back through the Midwest and South. The final show takes place April 18 in New Orleans at Tipitina’s, a meaningful hometown closing date for both acts.

This pairing makes sense not just geographically but musically. Eyehategod and Crowbar helped shape the sludge metal sound through different but complementary approaches. Eyehategod lean into noise, abrasion and punk rooted chaos, while Crowbar’s music is heavier and more deliberate, built on massive riffs and emotional weight. Seeing both bands on the same bill highlights the range and depth of the scene they helped define.

The tour also follows a stretch of renewed activity for both groups, with recent live performances reminding audiences just how physical and intense their shows remain. These dates are likely to draw longtime fans as well as newer listeners curious to experience two foundational bands in a live setting. For anyone invested in heavy music with real history behind it, this spring tour stands out as more than a nostalgia run. It is a rare chance to see two still vital bands sharing the stage, playing loud and unapologetic music on their own terms.

Tour dates

March 19 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Liv

March 20 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

March 21 – Haltom City, TX @ Haltom Theater

March 22 – Albuquerque, Nm @ Launchpad

March 23 – El Paso, TX @ Rockhouse

March 24 – Mesa, AZ @ Rosetta Room

March 25 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

March 26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Swan Dive

March 27 – Ventura, CA @ Vmh

March 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco / C.Y. Fest (EYEHATEGOD only)

March 29 – San Francisco, CA @ DNA Lounge

March 30 – Eugene, CA @ John Henry’s

March 31 – Richland, WA @ Ray’s Golden Lion

April 1 – Portland, OR @ Dantes

April 2 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

April 3 – Spokane, WA @ The Chameleon

April 4 – Boise, ID @ The Shrine

April 5 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Aces High

April 6 – Casper, WY @ Oil City Brewing

April 7 – Denver, CO @ The Oriental

April 8 – Kansas City, MO @ The Record Bar

April 9 – Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note

April 10 – Evansville, IN @ Stage Two

April 11 – Covington, KY @ Madison Live

April 12 – Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl

April 13 – Asheville, NC @ Eulogy.

April 14 – Lynchburg, VA @ Super Rad Arcade

April 15 – Virginia Beach, VA @ The Bunker

April 16 – Wilmington, NC @ Reggie’s 42nd Street

April 17 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern (with ACID BATH)

April 18 – New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s