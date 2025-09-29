Dying Fetus Unleashes New Song “Into The Cesspool”

Home News Anthony Salvato September 29th, 2025 - 1:09 PM

Just days before they kick off their Into The Cesspool North America Headline Tour, Dying Fetus released a new single, titled “Into The Cesspool” just over two years after their ninth studio album, Make Them Beg For Death back in 2023.

The single is a modern retelling of a classic sound that fans have become accustomed to hearing from the group since the early 1990s. Maryland’s own held a somewhat strong local following before they made some charts and had some national and international success. Almost 30 years and a handful of albums later, the band looks to rekindle things with a piece for fans of the genre and the band alike.

“Into The Cesspool” features a strong driving double bass drum beat from the band’s newest member Trey Williams, and electrifying guitar from lead singer and guitarist John Gallagher, whose iconic vocals can be heard as well. It sits at just under the four minute mark and includes some powerful guitar solos that would get any crowd going should the tour’s namesake also be the opener.

“Into the Cesspool” will be, at the very least, the title track for the upcoming tour that begins in North America, and potentially continues into Australia, New Zealand, and the UK. As of right now no new album has been announced by the group yet.

The month-long tour begins this week on September 25th in Charlotte, NC at The Underground and makes stops at almost 20 other venues followed by a brief break before Dying Fetus go back on tour to Australia.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford