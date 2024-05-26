Tove Lo & SG Lewis Join Nelly Furtado On New Single “Love Bites”

Home News Kayleigh Lycans May 26th, 2024 - 4:52 PM

Superstar Nelly Furtado has just released a new single, “Love Bites,” featuring Tove Lo and SG Lewis. Additionally, produced by SG Lewis, the new single is a remixed sultry bop that could light up any dance floor. The new sensual music video features Furtado, Tove Lo and SG Lewis in dim and red lighting, with passionate movement that highlights the sultry beat. In conversation about the new single, Furtado said “I felt called back to music from the DJ community, DJs were remixing my songs at concerts, clubs, and on social media, and I realized how much people like to dance and escape to my music. It’s the healthiest vice you can have, and I love the opportunity to write music that lets people escape more than anything.” This is an excellent description of what is a dance beat made for the club.

Featuring at the 2024 Hard Summer Festival, Nelly Furtado continues to demonstrate her ground-breaking musical talents. Furtado is best known for her 2010 hits such as, “Say It Right,” “Promiscuous,” “I’m Like a Bird,” “Maneater,” and many more. Which secured her GRAMMYs, 10 JUNO awards, as well as multi-platinum status. “Say it Right” alone having a 4x platinum certification. There has been a recent spike in Furtado’s viewership, due to TikTok dragging in a younger audience, promoting even more, the creation of this new single.

Tove Lo is another 2010 superstar, best known for her hit “Habits (Stay High).” Her 2022 album Dirt Femme was also a great success. Her most recent release, before “Love Bites,” is a single titled “Elevator Eyes,” which also features a sensual video.

SG Lewis is a producer and artist who is known for his work in a plethora of projects including his work with Lucky Daye and Ty Dolla $ign in the song “Vibe Like This”, as well as with Clario in the song “Throwaway.” Lewis also produced the song “Hot N Heavy” with Jessica Ware.

These three heavy-hitters in the music industry did not disappoint with their newest collaboration.