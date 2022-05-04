Tove Lo Shares Catchy New Single “No One Dies From Love”

Home News Noah Janowski May 4th, 2022 - 12:10 PM

Swedish pop star, Tove Lo, released a new single and music video on Tuesday titled “No One Dies From Love.” The single is Lo’s first song released via her brand new label, Pretty Swede, which she started through mtheory, according to Variety.



Lo discussed what the message behind her new song is with Variety.

“When you’re with someone for a long time and it ends all of all sudden, it’s like a part of you has died,” Lo said. “This person is now a stranger to you. All of the memories are tainted. For the first part of the breakup, you believe you’re not supposed to feel good about anything you had together. What I believe I do best is ‘heartbreak you can dance to.’ The song is that.”

In the music video, we see Lo buy a robot named “Annie,” in which she develops a connection with and falls in love with. They are seen being intimate in multiple places, including a fancy event, a tennis court, at the top of a hill on the the robot’s motorcycle, and in a room where the robot becomes infatuated with Lo because of her dancing.

The music video was filmed in Mexico City and was directed by the Brazilian duo Alaska, whom Lo previously collaborated with on the video for “Are U Gonna Tell Her?”

She also discussed forming her own label and what will come with that responsibility in her interview with Variety.

“It’s amazing — I have a lot of freedom, and it’s been fun to work with mtheory. This will be the first release under my label. I’m a pop girl, but I like to make things weird and be in full control of the whole vision. This is the perfect way to put out exactly what I want.”

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer