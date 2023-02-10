Tove Lo’s Old Robot Lover Seeks Revenge in New Single and Video “Borderline,” Co-Written by Dua Lipa

Home News Gracie Chunes February 10th, 2023 - 1:26 PM

Tove Lo has released a new song and video, “Borderline,” co-written by Dua Lipa. The song comes after Tove Lo has gotten off a sold out European tour and just ahead of a 2023 world tour. Check out the song and video below.

“Borderline” is Tove Lo’s first release since her fifth studio album Dirt Femme last year. This new music video serves as a sequel to Tove Lo’s “No One Dies From Love.” Directed by Nogari and shot in Mexico City, the music video sees Tove Lo’s love robot from “No One Dies From Love” seeking revenge on the singer in an apocalyptic-like setting.

Tove Lo is set to embark on a world tour, kicking off on Friday, February 10 at Knockdown Center in Queens, New York. The tour will take the singer to cities such as Chicago, Miami, Mexico City, Oslo and more, as well several festival appearances before wrapping up on Wednesday, August 23 at Rick en Siene in Paris France. The tour will feature supporting acts Slayyyter and Alma. Find tickets and more information here.

Tove Lo world tour dates are as follows:

**Slayyyter + Alma ^ Festival Appearance

02/10 – Knockdown Center – Queens, NY**

02/13 – MTELUS – Montreal, QC, CAN**

02/14 – HISTORY – Toronto, ON, CAN**

02/15 – Royal Oak Music Theatre – Detroit, MI**

02/17 – The Salt Shed – Chicago, IL**

02/18 – Palace Theatre – St. Paul, MN**

02/20 – Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO**

02/21 – The Union Event Center – Salt Lake City, UT**

02/23 – Paramount Theatre – Seattle, WA**

02/24 – Commodore Ballroom – Vancouver, BC, CAN**

02/25 – Roseland Theater – Portland, OR**

02/27 – Fox Theater – Oakland, CA**

03/02 – The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA**

03/03 – The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA**

05/13 – Palm Tree Festival – Dana Point, CA^

05/16 – Miami Beach Bandshell – Miami, FL**

05/17 – House of Blues – Orlando, FL**

05/19 – Hangout Music Festival – Gulf Shores, AL^

05/21 – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater – Austin, TX**

05/22 – South Side Ballroom – Dallas, TX**

05/24 – The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ**

05/25 – SOMA – San Diego, CA**

05/27 – BottleRock Festival – Napa Valley, CA^

03/17 – Lollapalooza Argentina – Buenos Aires, AR^

03/18 – Lollapalooza Chile – Santiago, CL^

03/20 – Teatro Teletón – Santiago, CL (Lollapalooza Chile Sideshow)

03/22 – Bonfire – Bogotá, CO (Estéreo Picnic Sideshow)

03/24 – Festival Estereo Picnic – Bogotá, CO^

03/26 – Lollapalooza Brasil – São Paulo, BR^

03/28 – Audio Club – São Paulo, BR (Lollapalooza Brasil Sideshow)

04/26 – Guanamor Studio – Guadalajara, MEX

04/28 – Auditorio BB – Mexico City, MEX

04/29 – Festival Vaivén – Tehuixtla, MEX^

06/15 – PiP Festival – Oslo, NO^

06/17 – Pinkpop Festival – Landgraaf, NL^

06/18 – Live Music Hall – Cologne, DR+

06/19 – Ancienne Belgique – Brussels, BE+

06/21 – Arena – Vienna, AT+

06/22 – Backstage Werk – Munich, DE+

06/24 – Metronome Festival – Prague, CZ^

06/26 – Circolo Magnolia – Milan, IT

06/28 – Fabrik – Hamburg, DE

06/29 – Roskilde Festival – Roskilde, DK^

08/12 – Flow Festival – Helsinki, FI^

08/23 – Rock en Seine – Paris, FR^

Stream “Borderline” here.