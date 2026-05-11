Kaskade, Laytron Giordani & Natalie Jane Team Up For Anthemic New Single “Meet Again”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 11th, 2026 - 6:57 PM

Today, Kaskade joins forces with dance heavyweight Layton Giordani and breakout vocal powerhouse Natalie Jane for “Meet Again,”which is the official anthem of EDC Las Vegas 2026, out now through Insomniac Records and featured on this year’s festival vinyl and compilation. Built for scale but rooted in emotion, “Meet Again” merges Kaskade’s melodic depth, Giordani’s peak-time intensity and Jane’s commanding vocal presence into a record that feels destined for festival main stages and DJ sets worldwide.

The result is a high-impact anthem with cinematic tension, club propulsion, and the kind of emotional lift that serves as the quintessential festival anthem for the 30th anniversary of EDC Las Vegas and the first single from Kaskade’s forthcoming album, Origin //. “Meet Again” is a part of the EDC 30th anniversary compilation, a landmark collection spotlighting original music from many of the artists performing at this year’s festival.

The album spans house, techno, trance, bass and hard dance, the project reflects the evolution of EDC’s sound over 30 years while highlighting the continued creative momentum driving the global dance music community forward.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin