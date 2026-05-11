Ann Wilson Shares Previously Unreleased 1999 Song “Nothing But Love” Co-Written With Burt Bacharach

Home News Cait Stoddard May 11th, 2026 - 6:39 PM

On the heels of debuting her forthcoming documentary In My Voice at The Grammy Museum, rock icon Ann Wilson has released her powerful new single, “Nothing But Love,” which is a sweeping and deeply reflective collaboration with legendary songwriter Burt Bacharach. The song arrives today alongside an emotional new music video featuring never-before-seen footage from Wilson’s forthcoming documentary In My Voice, offering an intimate glimpse into the life and legacy of one of rock music’s most influential voices.

Written during one of the final creative periods of Bacharach’s storied career, “Nothing But Love” carries the timeless emotional weight and melodic sophistication that defined his songwriting, while placing Wilson’s unmistakable voice and lyrics front and center. While talking about the ditty, Wilson says:” I wrote ‘Nothing But Love’ with Burt Bacharach back in 1999, performed it a few times and then I sort of forgot about it. A friend recently asked me about the song and he suggested I finally take it to the studio and release it properly. I’m proud of what we came up with and I feel quite lucky to have been able to work with Burt. His light remains bright.”

The accompanying video serves as an early look into In My Voice, the forthcoming feature-length documentary directed by Barbara Hall. Told largely through Wilson’s own words and rare personal archives, the film traces her journey from a child in Seattle to the commanding voice behind Heart, one of the most groundbreaking rock bands in modern music history. The documentary also explores Wilson’s personal life- her journey into motherhood, surviving cancer, and continuing her creative endeavors.

Photo Credit: Conny Chavez