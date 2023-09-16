Ann Wilson of Heart Shares Powerful New Single “This Is Now”

Home News Nyah Hamilton September 16th, 2023 - 1:36 PM

Ann Wilson, a singer and songwriter, lead singer of the rock band Heart, has released a new single titled “This is Now.” Ahead of her album debut, “Another Door,” coming on September 29th.

This song seems like a time that Wilson is reminiscing of another time filled with innocence and fun. One of her lines goes, “that was then, and this is now.”

The song feels mournful about this easier time and looks back to an easier time for herself. It is an easy song to get lost in and experience the blissful imagery that Wilson provides.

According to Consequence Sound, this is the first time Wilson will release a solo venture album. She shares, “This is an exciting time in my creative life; so much new and fresh to remind me of why I love my calling.”

Though this single is a venture that Wilson is doing on her own, she will write music with her sister, Nancy Wilson. Read more here.

