Heart’s Nancy and Ann Wilson Are Working On New Music Together

Home News Parker Beatty June 9th, 2023 - 2:32 PM

Following a few years of internal tension, it seems that Nancy and Ann Wilson of the popular rock band Heart have reunited and are working on new material. As reported by Blabbermouth, the news comes from an interview with Nancy Wilson conducted by Joe Rock, a radio personality on Long Island’s 102.3 WBAB, in which she discussed her upcoming projects and tour with new band NANCY WILSON’s HEART.

“I think right now I’ve been working on ‘Tomboy’ the most because I love the title, for one thing; it’s almost like boygenius or something…” Wilson shared, speaking on her upcoming cover album of songs written by men. “But I’ve also been writing new music with Ann, too. So it’s a real creative time. I think being on [my] tour right now, when I get home, I’m gonna really dig into the other projects, including finishing some new material with Ann. So, it’s really a good time to be creative. And I’ve got a new studio in my house, and so I can’t wait to sort of run tape on stuff.”

The rock legend went on to describe what a new Heart album might sound like, saying that it would feel more reminiscent of their sound in the 70’s as opposed to 80’s, and that she’d been working with Sue Ennis, an acclaimed songwriter most known for her work with Heart.