The Temper Trap Share Fresh New Single “These Arms”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 7th, 2026 - 3:45 PM

Following the announcement of their fourth studio album, Sungazer, which will be out on July 10, The Temper Trap have returned today with the fresh cut, “These Arms”. Sometimes songs arrive for The Temper Trap fully formed from their creative imagination and other times, they go through changes that transform them entirely. The latter was true for explosive indie anthem ‘These Arms’, which features a soaring chorus of group vocals and a driving drum groove. The song went through multiple iterations, only settling into its final form once it came time to record with producer Styalz Fuego.

“These Arms’ is a song about being a place someone can return to. Not a way out, not an answer, just something solid when everything else starts to slip. The demo was really chill and almost Radiohead-influenced. It centred on the pre-chorus line of “into these arms of mine,” which became a kind of delicate mantra. When we took it into the studio though, Styalz flipped it on its head and suddenly it became super groovy and bombastic. I still have a soft spot for the original but this final version packs a real punch,” says Dougy Mandagi of The Temper Trap.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela