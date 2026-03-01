The Temper Trap Share Cinematic New Video “Into The Wild”

Home News Khalliah Gardner March 1st, 2026 - 6:02 PM

The Temper Trap has released a new song and video called “Into The Wild.” This adds to their many recent songs, proving they are still one of Australia’s top music groups. Famous for creating rich musical experiences, this band has made a track that explores the connection between our bodies and minds while expressing a desire to go beyond physical limits.

Created by the skilled Styalz Fuego and mixed by Catherine Marks, “Into The Wild” offers an uplifting listening experience. Dougy Mandagi’s captivating high-pitched voice flows smoothly over rhythmic drum patterns, giving a feeling of freedom and upliftment. This song represents a fresh start for the band as they come together again with renewed creativity. The music video, created by Joey Clough and Edvard Hakansson, takes viewers on a surreal trip. It shows a dream-like car ride along open roads with bits of chaos and odd moments. This symbolizes the wild and unpredictable nature of our minds, suggesting that what’s happening inside us can be more intense than what we see around us.

“Into The Wild,” tells a great story and marks The Temper Trap’s successful comeback to the global music scene after being away for years. Their recent sold-out concerts in big cities around the world and their performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! show that they’re back in full swing. This new release comes after several successful songs like “Giving Up Air” and “Lucky Dimes,” which have been streamed millions of times and played on radio stations worldwide. The band has consistently had top hits and sold-out concerts, showing a strong bond with their fans.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela