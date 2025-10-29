The Temper Trap Shares Cinematic New Video For “Giving Up Air”

Home News Juliet Paiz October 29th, 2025 - 11:48 PM

The Temper Trap have shared the cinematic new video for their latest single “Giving Up Air,” filmed at the striking Trellick Tower in London. Directed by Andrea Banjanin, the video tells the story of a young father and his teenage son as they navigate grief, love and reconciliation. The emotional narrative unfolds with quiet intensity, eventually reaching a powerful and moving climax. Frontman Dougy Mandagi makes a brief appearance, his presence tying the song’s raw emotion to the visuals in a subtle but meaningful way.

“Giving Up Air” is one of the band’s most personal releases to date. Built around beautiful synths and Mandagi’s vocals, the song balances heartbreak and hope with effortless grace. Mandagi explained that the track came from a life-changing loss and the complicated emotions that follow it from shock and anger to the slow rediscovery of peace. It was originally written for his solo project Bloodmoon but, once the rest of the band began working on it, he said it “felt like it had found its true home.”

Produced by Grammy-nominated producer Styalz Fuego, “Giving Up Air” marks The Temper Trap’s second release in nine years and follows the gritty single “Lucky Dimes.” Both songs signal a confident new era for the band, whose sound remains as cinematic and heartfelt as ever. After a run of Australian shows, The Temper Trap will return to North America for performances in Toronto on November 4, Brooklyn on November 6 and Los Angeles on November 9.