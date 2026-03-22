Kid Bookie Releases New Single With Corey Taylor “Blame”

Home News Khalliah Gardner March 22nd, 2026 - 2:53 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

The eagerly awaited song “Blame” by KID BOOKIE, featuring musician Corey Taylor, has been released. It pushes musical limits with its powerful energy. KID BOOKIE is known for mixing different styles and combining music with personal thoughts and social commentary. “Blame” showcases how KID BOOKIE has grown as an artist, mixing seamlessly with Taylor’s unique style. The song intensely explores themes of responsibility and self-examination by combining alternative rock and rap for a captivating sound. It balances melody with confrontation, focusing on the challenges of owning up to one’s actions and the personal growth that follows these realizations.

Visually, the song is as exciting and lively as it sounds. It includes strong and emotional images that highlight themes of self-doubt and personal victory. This collaboration celebrates ten years of creative teamwork between KID BOOKIE and Taylor, bringing new energy to their art. Taylor’s powerful singing blends perfectly with KID BOOKIE’s quick delivery, capturing the intense emotion fans love.

KID BOOKIE says this song feels like therapy, and you can tell because it’s really honest. It shows how music can help people heal and face their feelings, letting listeners connect with the personal but relatable story. Taylor’s excitement about the project highlights its importance and reflects the respect he shares with KID BOOKIE in their creative teamwork. As KID BOOKIE explores new music styles and stories, “Blame” paves the way for his next album, which aims to keep innovating in alternative music. This latest song shows that he’s just starting a brave phase in his career, highlighting his unique and thrilling role in today’s music scene.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela