Belltown Bloom Fest Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Pussy Riot, Mannequin Pussy and L7

January 18th, 2023

Seattle’s Belltown Bloom Fest has revealed the 2023 edition of their lineup with L7 and Pussy Riot set to headline. Other acts that are set to perform include Mannequin Pussy, Zella Day, Skating Polly, Pearl & The Oysters, Thelma & The Sleaze, Ayleen Valentine, Vicky Farewell and much more. The now two-day music festival will take place on May 5 and 6 at The Crocodile. Passes to the festival are mostly sold out but ones that want a Super-VIP experience can purchase passes via the festival’s website.

Last year’s lineup saw Alvvays headline both nights with Crumb, Wet, Widowspeak and Penelope Scott also on the bill.

Festival headliners Pussy Riot released their latest mixtape Matriarchy Now in August via Neon Gold Records. The mixtape includes the songs “Plaything” featuring Rei Ami and Kito, “Hatefuck” featuring Slayyter and “Plastic” featuring ILoveMakonnen. In October, Mannequin Pussy will set sail with Coheed and Cambria on the S.S. Neverender – Raiders of Silent Earth: 3. The cruise is set to take place from October 23-27. Passes for the cruise are on sale now.