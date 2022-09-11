L7 Announce Fall 2022 Tour Support Featuring Downtown Boys, Radkey, The Side Eyes & More

Home News Katherine Gilliam September 11th, 2022 - 7:58 PM

L7 performing at the Granada Theater in Dallas on July 14th 216

90s band L7 is back! Teaming up with other artists such as Vera Bloom, OMAT, Downtown Boys, The Black Halos, and more, L7 returns to the stage on their North American tour commemorating the 30-year anniversary of their 1992 album Bricks Are Heavy.

Get your tickets now because seats are filling fast! The tour kicks off on October 3rd in Nashville, TN until L7 makes their final stop in Los Angeles, CA at the end of the month on October 28 for an already sold-out performance.

While each performance has a different special guest, audience members can rest assured that L7’s setlist will result in a night to remember. For the first time in L7 history, the band will be performing the entirety of the Bricks Are Heavy setlist in order according to the album’s original tracklist. In addition to this, longtime fans will be excited to hear that L7 will also be performing the fan-favorite song “Shitlist” from the album Natural Born Killers. Included with ticket purchases is the opportunity to add on a tour-exclusive Q&A package where fans can meet members of L7 in person for the first time ever. The Q&A bundle also includes VIP access to soundcheck for 1 full song as well as a bundle of exclusive complimentary merchandise.

With all the new and exclusive things to do and hear during this tour, each performance will be better than the next. Get your tickets now! Buy your tickets here.

Bricks Are Heavy 2022 Tour Dates

10/3 -Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl w/ Vera Bloom

10/4 -Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Heaven) w/ Vera Bloom

10/6 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza w/ OMAT

10/7 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw w/ Downtown Boys

10/9 -Boston, MA @ Big Night Live w/ Downtown Boys

10/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer w/ Downtown Boys

10/12 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House w/ The Black Halos

10/13 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall w/ Radkey

10/14 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall w/ Radkey

10/15 – Chicago, IL @ Metro w/ Fea

10/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue w/ Fea

10/19 – Denver, CO @ Summit w/ Fea

10/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre w/ Fea- SOLD OUT

10/23 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre w/ Fea- SOLD OUT

10/24 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall w/ Fea – SOLD OUT

10/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater w/ The Side Eyes

10/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater w/ Fea- SOLD OUT

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi