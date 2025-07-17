L7 Anniversary Bash At The Belasco On Oct. 3

Home News Conny Chavez July 17th, 2025 - 11:01 AM

L7 announce their 40th Anniversary Bash! The event is set to take place at The Belasco Theater in Downtown LA on Friday, October 3.

Rock icons L7 have announced another bombastic vision for the city of LA. This fall, they will celebrate a major career milestone, 40 years! L7’s 40th Anniversary Bash will be headlined by L7 themselves alongside Lunachicks and CSS with additional performers coming soon.

The event follows the band’s 2024 inaugural hometown Fast and Frightening Takeover of the Belasco Theater. Presented by L7 and curated by frontwoman Donita Sparks, the event will again be held at the historic Belasco Theater in downtown Los Angeles. Similar to last year, the evening will have five bars, two stages, and be all ages!

“This will mark the second year of our annual takeover of The Belasco Theater in Los Angeles which coincides with L7’s 40th anniversary, so we are making it a big party!” shared Sparks.

L7 is an all-female rock band founded in LA first active from 1985 to 2001 and re-formed in 2014. The punk rock group has released seven studio albums. They are most recognized for their hit single “Pretend We’re Dead.” They’re often associated with the grunge movement in the late 1980s due to their sound and image.

Presale for their 40th Anniversary Bash begins Thursday, July 17 at 10am with general sale starting Friday, July 18 at 10am via Ticketmaster.com. This is an all ages event.

Location: The Belasco Theater

Adress: 1050 S Hill St, Los Angeles, CA 90015

Show Time: 7:00 p.m.

Doors Open: 6:00 p.m.

Ticket Price: $75 – $125

Age: All Ages