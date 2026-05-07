Kat Mass Confirms Scowl’s Hiatus “I Was So Fucking Overwhelmed”

Home News Jasmina Pepic May 7th, 2026 - 2:21 PM

Photo Credit: Aldi Victoria

Scowl vocalist Kat Moss has confirmed that the band is currently on hiatus after months of speculation from fans. The announcement comes after the group noticeably stepped away from touring plans throughout 2026, leading many to wonder whether the rising hardcore outfit had quietly broken up. Instead, Moss explained that the pause is tied to burnout, grief and the emotional toll of nonstop touring over the past several years.

According to NME, Moss addressed the band’s absence in a recent interview and admitted she had become emotionally exhausted while balancing personal loss and life on the road. “I was so fucking overwhelmed,” she said while reflecting on the mental strain that built up during the band’s rapid ascent.

Moss revealed that the death of a close friend in 2025 deeply affected her while the band was touring internationally and promoting new music. She described feeling emotionally disconnected even while traveling through beautiful cities overseas, saying the grief followed her everywhere.

Despite the hiatus, Moss made it clear that Scowl have not officially broken up. The singer explained that she simply needed “freedom to breathe” after the pressure of touring and constant momentum began to feel overwhelming. The band last performed live in December 2025 following the release cycle for their 2025 album Are We All Angels, which helped push the Santa Cruz hardcore band even further into the mainstream rock conversation.

Moss also hinted that future activity could look different whenever the band eventually returns. Rather than immediately jumping back into an aggressive touring schedule, she said the time away has allowed her to reconnect with herself creatively and emotionally. For now, fans will have to wait to see what the next chapter looks like for one of hardcore’s most talked-about modern bands.