Mosswood Meltdown Announces 2026 Lineup Featuring Bikini Kill, Scowl, Iggy Pop & More

Cait Stoddard January 15th, 2026 - 3:25 PM

Today, it has been announced that Mosswood Meltdown will be returning to Oakland’s Mosswood Park on July 18 -19, 2026. Following last week’s announcement of a pre-party on July 17, featuring Pavement, Wednesday and Vivian Girls, the festival reveals its official lineup with tickets on sale now. Saturday is headlined by the “Godfather of Punk” Iggy Pop, following fierce Japanese quartet Otoboke Beaver, Santa Cruz’s hardcore heroes Scowl, skate-punks The Spits, garage rock Detroiters The Dirtbombs, always-unpredictable Tokyo troublemakers The Fadeaways and LA-based power trio Primitive Ring.

Legendary feminist punk pioneers Bikini Kill will cap off an epic Sunday, which also features The Return of Jackie & Judy aka Fred Armisen, Corin Tucker & Carrie Brownstein playing tunes by The Ramones, Philly’s seasoned punks The Dead Milkmen, the electrifying Frankie and The Witch Fingers, cult favorites Frightwig and Miami rockers Las Nubes. Of course, it would not be a Mosswood Meltdown without the terrifically transgressive John Waters, who will be the wonderfully wicked host. For tickets and more information, click here.

Photo Credit: Aldi Victoria