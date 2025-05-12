CBGB Fest Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Jack White, Scowl, Melvins & More

Home News Cait Stoddard May 12th, 2025 - 1:44 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, the New York City punk venue CBGB has been closed since 2006 but the name was revived for the CBGB Festival, which happened in NYC during 2012, 2013 and 201r. And now, CBGB Festival has returned for another edition in 2025 and while the 2012-2014 editions were multi-day, CBGB Fest 2025 will be a one-day festival that takes place Under the K Bridge in Brooklyn on September 27. For tickets and more information, click here.

The year’s edition will be headlined by Iggy Pop and Jack White, while The Damned, Johnny Marr, Lunachicks, Marky Ramone, Angel Du$t, Cro-Mags, Destroy Boys, Gorilla Biscuits, Lambrini Girls, The Linda Lindas, Melvins, Murphy’s Law, Scowl, Teen Mortgage, Lip Critic, Pinkshift, Soul Glo and YHWH Nailgun will be performing as well.

Tickets for CBGB Fest go on sale Friday, May 16, at 10 a.m., with a presale starting on Thursday, May 15, at 10 a.m. There are also discounted “Young Punk” general admission tickets that will be available for New York City residents under 25.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat