Scowl Unveil Surreal New Music Video For “Fantasy”

Photo Credit: Aldi Victoria

Scowl has released a music video for their single, “Fantasy.” The new video is exciting and takes place at an arcade. The video follows a haunting journey that the band takes through the arcade. Vocalist, Kat Moss, takes the spotlight with her neon hair. She stands out from the rest of the band and arcade.

The video starts out with the band enjoying the arcade, but starts to take a dark turn. The band members begin acting disoriented and zombie- like. This could symbolize what people believe the effect of social media and video games to be. People believe that with the short dopamine releases from games, you become addicted to them. Towards the end of the video Moss begins to suffocate in a claw-machine surrounded by brightly colored teddy bears. This further amplifies the effect of short-dopamine releases as your body becomes dependent on them, even when they do not suit you anymore.

Scowl is in the midst of their tour, with their next show being on April 12, 2025. Their tour will conclude in November. They will tour through the UK, Europe, and North America. You can buy tickets for their tour here.

SCOWL TOUR DATES

April 2025

4.12.25 – Indieplaza @ Rockefeller Center, New York, NY, USA – Hives

May 2025

5.5.25 – Rebellion, Manchester, UK ^

5.6.25 – Newgate Social, Newcastle, UK ^

5.7.25 – Cathouse, Glasgow, UK ^

5.8.25 – Thekla, Bristol, UK ^

5.9.25 – The Dome, London, UK ^

5.10.25 – Kavka, Antwerp, Belgium ^

5.11.25 – Tivoli Pandora, Utrecht, Netherlands ^

5.13.25 – Hole 44, Berlin, Germany ^

5.14.25 – Gebäude 9, Köln, Germany ^

5.16.25 – L’Boat, Bordeaux, France ^

5.17.25 – Stage Live, Bilbao, Spain ^

5.18.25 – LAV 2, Lisbon, Portugal ^

5.20.25 – Mon, Madrid, Spain ^

5.21.25 – La2, Barcelona, Spain ^

5.22.25 – Marché Gare, Lyon, France ^

5.23.25 – Trabendo, Paris, France ^

5.24.25 – Slam Dunk, Hatfield Park, Hatfield, UK

5.25.25 – Slam Dunk, Leeds, UK

June 2025

6.6.25 – Gato Calavera, Mexico City, Mexico

6.7.25 – Día Libre Festival, Monterrey, Mexico

6.8.25 – Foro Independencia, Guadalajara, Mexico

6.11.25 – Black Box, Tijuana, Mexico

6.14-15.25 – Warped Tour, Washington, DC, USA

6.16.25 – Warehouse, Richmond, VA, USA $

6.17.25 – Eulogy, Asheville, NC, USA $

6.19.25 – Ottobar, Baltimore, MD, USA $

6.20.25 – Camp Punksylvania, Gilbert, PA, USA

July 2025

7.16.25 – Grey Witch, Las Vegas, NV, USA #

7.17.25 – Strummers, Fresno, CA, USA #

7.18.25 – Cypress, Reno, CA, USA #

7.20.25 – Hawthorne Theater, Portland, OR, USA #

7.22.25 – Barboza, Seattle, WA, USA #

7.23.25 – Shredder, Boise, ID, USA #

7.24.25 – Soundwell, Salt Lake City, UT, USA #

7.26.25 – Unhinged Festival, Denver, CO, USA

7.28.25 – Reverb, Omaha, NE, USA #

7.29.25 – Fine Line, Minneapolis, MN, USA #

7.30.25 – X-Ray, Milwaukee, WI, USA #

August 2025

8.1.25 – Hinterland Music Festival, St. Charles, IA, USA

September 2025

9.20.25 – Shaky Knees Festival, Atlanta, GA, USA

October 2025

10.2-5.25 – Aftershock Festival, Sacramento, CA, USA

November 2025

11.14-15.25 – Warped Tour, Orlando, FL, USA

* ^ = w/ Modern Color Support

* # = w/ Glixen

* $ = w/ Drain Support





