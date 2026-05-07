Father John Misty Shares Dynamic New Single “The Payoff”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 7th, 2026 - 3:36 PM

Today, Father John Misty has released “The Payoff,” which is a new single available now on all digital streaming services worldwide from Sub Pop. As a whole, the tune is amazing bu how the instrumentation shakes the background with a classy pop-jazz vibe, while Misty serenades the ears with delicate and enchanting melodies and harmonies.”The Payoff” was written and composed by Josh Tillman, arranged by Drew Erickson and co-produced by Erickson and Tillman. The composition was also mixed and engineered by Michael Harris at Fivestar Studios in Topanga, CA and mastered by Adam Ayan Mastering.

“The Payoff” is the second Misty single of 2026 and arrives five months after “The Old Law,”which was released in January. The latter track was previously known from fans as “God’s Trash” and debuted as part of the live set in the fall of 2024. Both singles follow the release of Mahashmashana, Misty’s acclaimed sixth long player in twelve years, released in November 2024.

In other news, the artist has also extended his international headlining and festival tour schedule for 2026, which resumes on Thursday, May 14 in Aspen, CO at Belly Up Tavern and now runs through Sunday, September 27, with a performance at Columbia, MD’s All Things Go Festival.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna