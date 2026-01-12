Winnetka Music Festival Announces 2026 Lineup Featuring Grace Potter, Ben Kweller, Father John Misty & More

Home News Cait Stoddard January 12th, 2026 - 12:32 PM

Today, SPACE Presents and Valslist Music have announced the lineup for Winnetka Music Festival’s tenth anniversary, which is taking place in the town’s charming downtown district at the North Shore on Friday and Saturday, June 19-20, 2026. The always eclectic lineup this year features artists including Father John Misty, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Grace Potter, Petey USA, Ben Kweller and other acts. For tickets and more information, click here.

Lauren Watkins, Lilly Fitts, Lucero, FutureBirds, Jonah Kagen, MO Lowda & The Humble, Bayonne, Gatlin, Magoo, Steph Strings, Supertaste, The Psycodelics, Tyler Ballfame will be performing at the event as well.

Val Haller, who is the founder of Valslist and co-founder of Winnetka Music Festival, reflects on the festival’s milestone by saying: “I never imagined that what began as intimate house concerts in our living room thirteen years ago, would grow into such a revered community festival. When we launched the Winnetka Music Festival in 2017, our goal was simple: showcase top emerging artists and bring ‘downtown quality’ music to the suburbs — and ten years later, that same mission drives everything we do.”

Photo Credit: Aldi Victoria