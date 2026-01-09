Father John Misty Shares Dynamic New Single “The Old Law”

Home News Steven Taylor January 9th, 2026 - 4:59 PM

American musician Father John Misty released a new single, “The Old Law.” The track may not sound new to fans, though, as the song was previously played live as “God’s Trash” during the fall of 2024. Produced by Drew Erickson and Josh Tillman, and mixed in Los Angeles’ Fivestar Studios by Michael Harris and Jonathan Wilson, “The Old Law” finally brings the track to the studio. It can be found on Father John Misty’s YouTube channel.

The track kicks off with crunchy distorted guitars and percussion. Misty chimes in with lyrics put through slight distortion that come through with a somewhat ominous yet still harmonious sound. The ominously delivered and strange lyrics make mention of Jesus, the gospel and God, touching upon themes of religion and particularly it’s modern existence in the same satirical and critical way Father John Misty is often known for. The song’s atmosphere embodies this satirical nature well, giving off elements of a standard pop-rock song but with distortion and other elements mixed into the sound to make things just that bit off.

“The Old Law” comes a little over year after Misty’s last album, November 2024’s Mahashmashana, which was his sixth release as Father John Misty. While there don’t appear to be any plans for a new album just yet, Misty is set to hit the road on tour starting in March, hitting the United States from then until May and later reaching Europe in June.