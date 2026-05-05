Berzerkus Festival 2026 Lineup Announced Featuring Lamb Of God, Suicidal Tendencies, Down & More

Home News Cait Stoddard May 5th, 2026 - 5:52 PM

According to Blabbermouth.com, guitarist Zakk Wylde has announced the 2026 edition of the Berzerkus festival, which is set to take place on August 28, at Scranton, Pennsylvania’s Pavilion at Montage Mountain and on August 29, at in Wantagh, New York’s Northwell at Jones Beach Theater. Both concerts will feature LAMB OF GOD as the headliner, with additional appearances by BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, DOWN and SUICIDAL TENDENCIES. Also scheduled to appear are ZAKK SABBATH, the BLACK SABBATH tribute project featuring Wylde, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY bassist John “JD” DeServio and drummer Jeff Fabb, as well as DARK CHAPEL.

FAN HALEN, BONFIRE and USE YOUR ILLUSION will be on the bill in Scranton. Berzerkus will also feature a battle of the bands in Scranton, while both events will include a car show, a “Ride For Dime” celebration of late PANTERA guitarist “Dimebag” Darrell Abbott, a strongman competition, a hot sauce eating challenge and more activities. For tickets and more information, click here.

Berzerkus delivers world-class music and immersive fan experiences, creating a one-of-a-kind celebration of hard rock culture. The festival features top-tier live performances alongside a wide range of attractions, including custom car shows, gear showcases, strongman competitions, “Ride For Dime”, the battle of the bands, and interactive fan events.

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarrete