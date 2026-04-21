Slayer Announce Pair Of ‘Reign In Blood’ 40th Anniversary Shows Featuring Suicidal Tendencies, Cavalera, Down & More

Home News Cait Stoddard April 21st, 2026 - 12:05 PM

According to BrooklynVegan.com, Slayer said their live farewell in 2019, but they returned to the stage five years later and continue to play the occasional show and festival. Their classic third album Reign in Blood turns 40 this year and they will celebrate with two new headlining shows this fall where they play the album in full. The shows will happen at Shakopee, MN’s Mystic Lake Amphitheater on September 4 and Inglewood, CA’s Kia Forum on November 13 , which is their first LA show in seven years.

Tickets go on sale Friday, on April 24. at 10 a.m. local time, with various presales starting today at 12 p.m. local time. The first show is with Down, Suicidal Tendencies, and Hatebreed, while the second show is with Cannibal Corpse, Cavalera, and Crowbar. Also, Slayer will be playing at this year’s Oklahoma festival Rocklahoma and the Texas edition of Sick New World this fall.

Slayer Show Dates

9/4, 2026 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater

9/ 6, 2026 – Pryor, OK Rocklahoma – Festival 2026

10/24, 2026 – Fort Worth, TX – Sick New World Texas

11/13, 2026 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum