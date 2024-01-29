Zakk Wylde Announces Inaugural Berzerkus Festival 2024 Lineup Featuring Black Label Society, Clutch, Rival Sons & More

Home News Cait Stoddard January 29th, 2024 - 2:31 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

According to loudwire.com, Zakk Wylde has announced this year’s Inaugural Berzerkus Festival lineup will be featuring performances from Black Label Society, Clutch, Rival Sons and many more. The event will be on September 14 at Poconos Park in Bushkill, Pennsylvania.

Cody Jinks, Black Stone Cherry, Zoso, Atomic Punks and The Iron Maidens will be performing as well. In addition to music, Berzerkus will also feature a car show, music gear market, strong man competition, a craft beer festival, battle of the bands, the crowning of Miss Merzerkus. Also A Ride for Dime charity motorcycle ride in memory of late Pantera guitarist Dimebag Darrell will take place as well.

A pre sale will begin on February 1 at 8 a.m. EST and it is exclusively for those who register through the Berzerkus website. People can register for the pre sale between now and January 31 at midnight. The general on sale is February 2 at 8 a.m. EST.

While talking about the upcoming event, Poconos Park/From The Roots CEO John M. Oakes says: “Poconos Park is honored to work with Zakk Wylde to host Berzerkus in the Poconos! Integrating Zakk’s vision and passions into a fan-focused festival experience is going to be fun for all who attend.”

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz