Zakk Sabbath Announces Winter 2023-2024 “Tour Forever / Forever Tour” Tour Dates

Zakk Sabbath, the Black Sabbath tribute band, has announced that they will be embarking on the “Tour Forever / Forever Tour” this winter. It is set to kick off on December 5 in Sacramento, CA with additional stops in Salt Lake City, Denver, Chicago and Atlanta. It concludes in Los Angeles, CA on January 20, 2024. The Native Howl will join the band for the duration of the tour. Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 6 at 10 am local time. See the full itinerary below.
Zakk Sabbath consists of guitarist/vocalist Zakk Wylde bassist Robert “Blasko” Nicholson and drummer Joey Castillo.
Zakk told Rolling Stone about performing Black Sabbath’s classic discography: “Going back to high-school keg parties, we’d be playing songs by Rush, Sabbath, [Jimi] Hendrix, whatever [in a cover band], and one person would sing the Rush stuff, someone could do The Doors, and I’d end up doing the Sabbath or Ozzy stuff. It’s hilarious to me, because we were 17 years old playing keg parties at a friend’s house and now I’m [56] years old and I’m still playing ‘N.I.B.’ and Sabbath songs at keg parties, except there’s a couple more people.”
In 2020, the band released their own rendition of Black Sabbath’s debut album called Vertigo in honor of the album’s 50th anniversary.
Tour Forever/Forever Tour Dates:
12/05 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
12/06 – Pomona, CA – Glass House
12/08 – Stateline, NV – Harrah’s Lake Tahoe – South Shore Room
12/09 – Chico, CA – Senator Theater
12/11 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
12/12 – Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater
12/13 – Denver, CO – The Oriental Theater
12/15 – Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House
12/16 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory
12/17 – Calgary, AB – The Palace Theater
12/18 – Edmonton, AB – Midway Music Hall
12/20 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
12/21 – Seattle, WA – Neptune
12/22 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
12/28 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
12/29 – Green Bay, WI – Epic Event Center
12/30 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall
12/31 – Cleveland, OH – House Of Blues
01/03 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live!
01/05 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
01/06 – Boston, MA – The Paradise Rock Club
01/07 – Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl
01/09 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre
01/10 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall
01/12 – Greensboro, NC – Hangar 1819
01/13 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
01/14 – St Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
01/16 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater
01/17 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theater
01/19 – Tucson, AZ – Encore
01/20 – Los Angeles, CA – Belasco
Photo Credit: Boston Schulz