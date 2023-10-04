Zakk Sabbath Announces Winter 2023-2024 “Tour Forever / Forever Tour” Tour Dates

Home News Roy Lott October 4th, 2023 - 8:41 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

Zakk Sabbath, the Black Sabbath tribute band, has announced that they will be embarking on the “Tour Forever / Forever Tour” this winter. It is set to kick off on December 5 in Sacramento, CA with additional stops in Salt Lake City, Denver, Chicago and Atlanta. It concludes in Los Angeles, CA on January 20, 2024. The Native Howl will join the band for the duration of the tour. Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 6 at 10 am local time. See the full itinerary below.

Zakk Sabbath consists of guitarist/vocalist Zakk Wylde bassist Robert “Blasko” Nicholson and drummer Joey Castillo.

Zakk told Rolling Stone about performing Black Sabbath’s classic discography: “Going back to high-school keg parties, we’d be playing songs by Rush, Sabbath, [Jimi] Hendrix, whatever [in a cover band], and one person would sing the Rush stuff, someone could do The Doors, and I’d end up doing the Sabbath or Ozzy stuff. It’s hilarious to me, because we were 17 years old playing keg parties at a friend’s house and now I’m [56] years old and I’m still playing ‘N.I.B.’ and Sabbath songs at keg parties, except there’s a couple more people.”

In 2020, the band released their own rendition of Black Sabbath’s debut album called Vertigo in honor of the album’s 50th anniversary.

Tour Forever/Forever Tour Dates:

12/05 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

12/06 – Pomona, CA – Glass House

12/08 – Stateline, NV – Harrah’s Lake Tahoe – South Shore Room

12/09 – Chico, CA – Senator Theater

12/11 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

12/12 – Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater

12/13 – Denver, CO – The Oriental Theater

12/15 – Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House

12/16 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

12/17 – Calgary, AB – The Palace Theater

12/18 – Edmonton, AB – Midway Music Hall

12/20 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

12/21 – Seattle, WA – Neptune

12/22 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

12/28 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

12/29 – Green Bay, WI – Epic Event Center

12/30 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

12/31 – Cleveland, OH – House Of Blues

01/03 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live!

01/05 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

01/06 – Boston, MA – The Paradise Rock Club

01/07 – Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl

01/09 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

01/10 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall

01/12 – Greensboro, NC – Hangar 1819

01/13 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

01/14 – St Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

01/16 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

01/17 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theater

01/19 – Tucson, AZ – Encore

01/20 – Los Angeles, CA – Belasco