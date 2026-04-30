HEALTH Releases New Addendum EP Featuring Two Previously Unreleased Songs “Trials” & “Ruin”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 30th, 2026 - 6:15 PM

Today, HEALTH has released their new EP, ADDENDUM, thorugh Loma Vista Recordings. The forthcoming project brings together two new tracks alongside a selection of previously released collaborations as well as recent single “A.L.O.N.E.” , which is a haunting and deeply atmospheric track that wouldn’t feel out of place at the Bang Bang Bar in The Roadhouse. This EP is the perfect final chapter in the band’s RAT WARS / CONFLICT DLC saga and a fitting celebration before they play a sold out Hollywood Palladium show tomorrow night.

Music wise, the band‘s unreleased tunes, “Trials” & “Ruin” are fantastic by how the instrumentation on“Trials” shakes the power with a killer electronic and rock vibe whereas “Ruin” switches things up with a catchy and upbeat musical tempo that shines brighter than the previous song. Both numbers are fantastic because listeners will get to hear how much HEALTH has grown as a band.

ADDENDUM Track Lost

1. FREE TO DIE

2. TRIALS

3. BE QUIET AND DRIVE

4. MEAN

5. RUIN

6. A.L.O.N.E.

7. THE DRAIN

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarette