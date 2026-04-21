Failure Announce Fall 2026 North American Tour Dates, Team Up With Hayley Williams For New Single “The Rising

Home News Cait Stoddard April 21st, 2026 - 11:44 AM

Today, Failure, Ken Andrews,Greg Edwards and Kellii Scott, has returned with “The Rising Skyline (feat. Hayley Williams),” which is the latest single Location Lost, which is their seventh studio album that will be out on April 24, through Failure Records/Arduous Records/Virgin Music Group. The largely acoustic breakup song features Paramore frontwoman Williams, who is an artist whose longtime public admiration for Failure has unquestionably helped introduce the band to an entirely new generation of listeners.

While speaking about Williams, who is also featured in the band’s recent Hulu/Disney+ documentary Every Time You Lose Your Mind, Andrews notes: “Failure doesn’t do a lot of collaborations, but my friendship with Hayley, and her long standing support of the band, turned this song into a very satisfying duet. It’s probably the most delicate song we’ve ever done and her vocal approach really brought that out.”

Failure has also announce an extensive fall tour today that will be kicking off on Sep 30, in Vancouver. The band has already sold out many of their spring headline North American tour dates, kicking off with a sold-out album release show on April 21, at Zebulon in Los Angeles and wrapping in Toronto on May 20. All Under Heaven is supporting all spring headline dates starting on May 3 and Quannnic will support on all fall headline shows. Their run of shows also includes festival appearances at Las Vegas’ Sick New World, Chicago’s SPACE ECHO @ Radius and Daytona Beach’s Welcome to Rockville. For ticket links and more information, visit here.

The Rising Sky Tour Dates

9/30 – San Francisco/Berkeley, CA – The Chapel ^

10/2 – Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre ^

10/3 – Seattle, WA – Showbox ^

10/4 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall ^

10/7 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line ^

10/8 – Omaha, NE – Waiting Room ^

10/9 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave II ^

10/11 – Columbus, OH – A&R Bar ^

10/13 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw ^

10/14 – Providence, RI – The Met ^

10/16 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom ^

10/17 – Louisville, KY – Headliners ^

10/18 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Pyramid Scheme ^

10/20 – Indianapolis, IN – Vogue ^

10/ 21 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall ^

10/ 22 – Lawrence, KS – Bottleneck ^

10/23 – Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall ^

10/24 – Dallas, TX – Sick New World Dallas

10/26 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theatre ^

10/28 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom ^

10/29 – San Diego, CA – Music Box ^

10/30 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco ^

* with All Under Heaven

^ with Quannnic