Noah Kahan Announces New Album The Great Divide For April 2026 Release

Noah Kahan will be releasing a new album titled The New Divide on April 24th according to Consequence. Kahan will release a new single titled “The Great Divide” on January 30th before his album releases according to Consequence. Kahan made the announcement in a social media post. Kahans last album was Stick Season in 2022. According to Consequence Kahan will reunite with his producer on Stick Season, Gabe Simon.

Also collaborating with Kahan for this album is Aaron Dessner according to Consequence. Dessner has also worked with Gracie Abrams and Taylor Swift.

Speaking about his new album Kahan talks about the inspiration for the title. According to Consequence, he says that an expanse has emerged after he was searching in the wild and he has got a lot he wants to say after a silence. He talks about his inspiration coming from his family, teachers, and friends, and this album is coming from that inspiration.

“The music here is my best attempt to delve deeper into the people, places and feelings that have made me who I am,” that is Kahan when talking about his new album courtesy of Consequence. This album comes off Stick Season which peaked at number 3 on the Billboard top 200 in 2023 according to Billboard.

