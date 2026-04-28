Suki Waterhouse Announces Summer & Fall 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard April 28th, 2026 - 1:29 PM

Today, indie pop songstress Suki Waterhouse has announced that her headlining Loveland Tour will be across North America and will be kicking off on July 22, in Phoenix, AZ. The Loveland Tour will include stops at some of North America’s most iconic venues including Los Angeles’ Hollywood Forever Cemetery on July 23 and New York City’s Radio City Music Hall on September 24. The upcoming run will feature support from Charlotte Lawrence, Rochelle Jordan and Love Spells. For tickets and more information, click HERE.

The Loveland Tour is in support of Suki’s forthcoming album, which she recently announced it will be out on July 10, through Island Records. Following the album announcement, Suki dropped her new single, “Tiny Raisin,” which Billboard included in their best new music of the week list praising, “True to form, Suki Waterhouse takes listeners on a ride,” and Wonderland who commented, “She wails, she vocally sashays, and she sings her heart out on this fuck you, love you anthem.” said the publication.

The Loveland Tour Dates

7/22 — Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre ^

7/23 — Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Forever Cemetery ^

7/26 — San Francisco, CA – Stern Grove Festival ^

7/27 — Salt Lake City, UT – Twilight Concert Series ^

7/28 — Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium ^

7/31 — Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza

8/2 — St. Charles, IA – Hinterland Music Festival

8/3 — St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre ^

8/6 — Seattle, WA – Woodland Park Zoo ^

8/7 — Portland, OR – The Square ^

8/8 — Vancouver, BC – Orpheum ^

9/18 — Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre ^

9/19 — Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum ^

9/21 — Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia ^

9/22 — Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^

9/24 — New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall ^

9/27 — Raleigh, NC – The Ritz +

9/29 — Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy #

9/30 — Orlando, FL – House of Blues #

10/1 — St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live #

10/6 — Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion #

10/12 — St. Louis, MO = The Pageant #

10/13 — Milwaukee, WI – Landmark Credit Union Live #

10/14 — Nashville, TN – The Truth #

10/16 — Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit #

10/17 — Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom #

^ = w/ Charlotte Lawrence

# = w/ Rochelle Jordan

+ = w/ Love Spells