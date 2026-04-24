Suki Waterhouse Shares Playful New Single “Tiny Raisin”

Home News Steven Taylor April 24th, 2026 - 4:20 PM

Indie pop singer Suki Waterhouse released a new single today, titled “Tiny Raisin.” The track, which also was dropped alongside a music video, is the second single to be released from the singer’s recently announced forthcoming album Loveland. The video can be found on Waterhouse’s YouTube channel.

Described as a “lovably cheeky” song, “Tiny Raisin” carries a poppy energy across the whole track. The video stars Waterhouse, taking the role of the “ultimate cool girl in a vintage convertible on a glamorous joyride.” In addition to footage of her driving (with her legs stuck up in the air to a comically impractical degree), the track also features her dancing and posing atop the car in sometimes provocative ways. The lyrics feature lots of contrast and occasional crass language, with the chorus having Waterhouse describe the chaos of a relationship; bouncing between lines proudly declaring “that’s my man, hot damn” and mentioning positive experiences alongside stating she “hates his guts” and more negative experiences – “we’re gonna break up, make up, do it all.”

“‘Tiny Raisin’ is a love song at its core,” said Waterhouse in a press release. “It’s a song that stands by the fact that real love in its truest essence can be chaotic, ridiculous, and imperfect, while still being something that is absolutely worth choosing over and over again at the end of the day.”

Loveland is out July 10, featuring 14 tracks co-written by Waterhouse.