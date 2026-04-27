Ministry Play Filth Pig In Its Entirety At Sick New World, Reunite With Paul Barker For Live Debut Of “Useless”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 27th, 2026 - 1:55 PM

According to Neon.reviewjournal.com, industrial metal band Ministry surprised the crowd during their performance Sick New World by perform their album, Filth Pig in full. After going platinum with 1992’s fast and righteously furious “Psalm 69,” the band did an about-face on its follow-up, slowing things down into a series of lumbering, guitar-heavy dirges that trawled the darkest recesses of frontman Al Jourgensen’s psyche.

On the Spiral Stage, the band also performed the album in its entirety and although not in its original running order, playing some songs live for the first time ever, like the aptly titled “Brick Windows” and the scabrous “Useless,” for which the band was joined by former bassist Paul Barker. Sadly, Ministry‘s time ran out before the band could play what was supposed to be a set-ending “The Fall,” much to Jourgensen’s chagrin. For those who may not know, Barker was a part of Ministry’s peak years during 1986 t0 2003. The very last time Barker performed with that band was on the album, Animositisomina.

Also, the festival saw Korn perform playing the rare song, “Proud,” during their 75-minute set on the Green Stage, which is the first time the band done so in 15 years. They also debuted a new tune, “Reward the Scars,” whose title says it all: Turning emotional tumult into songs of down-tuned triumph is what these dudes do best.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat