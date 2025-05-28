Ministry Shares Dazzling New Video For “I’ll Do Anything For You”

Home News Hannah Brennan May 28th, 2025 - 4:58 PM

Industrial metal band Ministry has released a politician filled music video for their song “I’ll Do Anything For You” featured on the revitalized album The Squirrely Years Revisited. With the cover of the music video showing an edited picture of Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump sharing pasta in Lady and the Tramp-style, the video is satirical and infuses political critique in the underlying messaging of both the song and video.

The album was released in late March and is the second track on The Squirrely Years Revisited to have a music video released to accompany the song, following the video for “Every Day is Halloween,” released on March 31st. The album consists of all newly polished versions of Ministry’s past work, dating back to songs from 40 years ago.

The video features the band’s founder, Al Jourgensen, on stage in a shirt with the word’s “I’m Adorable” written across it, immediately setting the tone for the satirical and playful tone of the video. Throughout the video, it switches back-and-forth between the band on stage and Jourgensen singing, to different clips of political imagery and politicians, as well as Putin’s face edited on an individual dancing to Ministry’s music.

At surface level, the lyrics of the song indicate an obsessive love song, but when analyzed on a deeper level and considering the use of politics within the music video, the song critiques power imbalances and political figures’ engagement in performative acts for the public’s approval or interest.

This critique of politics is a common theme among Ministry’s songs and music videos. In the band’s 2006 studio album Rio Grande Blood, many of the tracks featured lyrics that critiqued the Bush administration, both with more obvious and hidden messaging. Some direct examples that were called out within their lyrics include their critique of the Bush administration’s position on the Iraq War and the United States military and immigration policies. The band has emphasized intertwining entertainment value with what they deem to be important messages within their songs.

The music video is available to stream now.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat