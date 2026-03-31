Ministry To Play Filth Pig From Front To Back With Special Guest Paul Barker

Home News Aryn Honaker March 31st, 2026 - 6:26 PM

The industrial metal band Ministry took to Instagram on Monday to announce they’d be performing their sixth studio album, Filth Pig, at the Sick New World Festival in Las Vegas on April 25. It’ll take place at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds venue and feature a special appearance by Paul Barker, a former member of the band for 18 years (from 1986 to 2003).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ministry (@weareministry)

The band was set to perform at the Sick New World Festival last year, alongside other iconic rock and metal bands such as Metallica and Linkin Park, but the festival was cancelled. Though, they’ve performed at a number of other musical festivals like Cruel World in 2024 and are set to headline the final day of the Milwaukee Metal Festival, which runs from June 5 to June 7 of this year.

According to the announcement, the band will play Filth Pig in its entirety. The album was released on January 30, 1996 and marked its 30th anniversary earlier this year. It has ten songs with a total playing time of 54 minutes. It features the band’s popular cover of Bob Dylan’s “Lay Lady Lay,” along with some other hits such as “Reload” and “Lava.” It reached number 19 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Despite leaving the band decades ago, Paul Barker has been involved with it for the past couple of years. Outside of making a special appearance at the upcoming festival, Barker reunited with Al Jourgensen – the band’s frontman, lyricist and founder – in late 2024 to work on what will be Ministry’s final album.