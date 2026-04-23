Dimmu Borgir Unveil Fierce New Single & Video “Ascent”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 23rd, 2026 - 3:13 PM

Today, Dimmu Borgir has announced their new single, “Ascent” which strikes like lightning across a frozen northern sky, the ditty is a ferocious statement of intent aggressive, vicious, and twistedly beautiful. “Ascent” delivers a chilling reminder that the band remain at the height of their powers, embodying the intensity, menace, and authenticity that have defined their legacy.

Also, the composition arrives with a visually arresting and “in your face” music video that amplifies the song’s raw energy and atmospheric darkness. ” Musically, ‘Ascent’ is more ferocious and direct than the first single, ‘Ulvgjeld & Blodsødel.’ Together, the two tracks showcase the musical scope of the album in a great way. From the outset, we’ve said that Grand Serpent Rising stands as one of our most diverse records to date and these songs underline exactly that,” said Shagrath.

Silenoz briefly adds: “Ascent’ is about the grand serpent rising through your spinal cord. It is not a pretty experience but it is a necessary one – in order to reach higher consciousness and levels of understanding. It’s a voyage of transformation and surrender.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat