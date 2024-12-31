Dimmu Borgir Currently In Studio Recording New Album

Home News Cait Stoddard December 31st, 2024 - 2:29 PM

According to metalinjection.net, Dimmu Borgir is in the studio recording their first new album since 2018’s Eonian. It will also be Dimmu Borgir’s first album since Spiritual Black Dimensions in 1999 not to feature guitarist Galder, who left the band earlier this year to focus on Old Man’s Child.

Dimmu Borgir guitarist and vocalist Silenoz spoke about the new material from the band earlier this year in an interview with Rauta: “We are working on new stuff. We have been working on and off [on the] new stuff for quite a while. During the pandemic there was some downtime where we worked on stuff on our own, like individually, and then we meet and are trying to concoct a new brew, so to speak.”

“It’s been… I think the fans are like, ‘ah you have to get out a new album’ and blah blah blah, but the thing is that we’d rather take our time and even take one year extra to make it better than good, if you know what I mean. So obviously we would also like to have an album out as soon as we can, but we’re not going to do that.” said Silenoz.

The artist adds: “We hope to be active and hope to have more new music out to share with the fans – new fans of course, that’s also our aim but yeah, it takes us a while. I think it’s safe to say that the longer people have to wait, the better the result is going to be.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat