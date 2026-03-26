Dimmu Borgir Announce New Album Grand Serpent Rising For May 2026 Release, Share New Single & Video “Ulvgjeld & Blodsodel”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 26th, 2026 - 1:59 PM

Eight years after the release of their critically acclaimed album Eonian, Norwegian symphonic black metal titans Dimmu Borgir return with a towering new opus, Grand Serpent Rising. Set for release on May 22, through Nuclear Blast Records, the album delivers thirteen punishing yet remarkably diverse tracks that reaffirm the band’s status as one of the most formidable forces in extreme music.

Grand Serpent Rising was recorded in Gothenburg with acclaimed producer Fredrik Nordström, whose legacy with the band includes landmark releases Puritanical Euphoric Misanthropia and Death Cult Armageddon. The collaboration once again captures the band at their most expansive and ferocious, blending orchestral grandeur with unrelenting black metal intensity.

Alongside the album announcement, the band unveils the cinematic video for the track “Ulvgjeld & Blodsodel”. As a whole, the ditty is amazing by how it is sung in Norwegian and it stands as a punishing epic rooted in themes of heritage and bloodline, which is the passing of something essential from one generation to the next. Clearly, the Dimmu Borgir has musically grown because the soul-shaking instrumentation and killer vocal performance screams dynamic extreme metal.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat