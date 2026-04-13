Dimmu Borgir Announces Summer 2026 North American Tour Dates With Hypocrisy & Suffocation

Home News Cait Stoddard April 13th, 2026 - 7:24 PM

According to Blabbermouth.net, Dimmu Borgir has announced a 2026 North American tour that will feature support from Hypocrisy and Hulder, with Suffocation filling in for Hypocrisy on the first two dates. The summer outing kicks off on August 7, in New York City and ends on August 23, in Los Angeles. The band will also be hitting the cities Toronto, Chicago and San Francisco along the way. For tickets and more information, click here.

Dimmu Borgir will be touring behind their upcoming 10th studio album, Grand Serpent Rising, which is set to be released on May 22. The album is the Norwegian symphonic black metal band’s first in eight years and it follows 2018’s Eonian, which itself came eight years after its own predecessor.

Dimmu Borgir Tour Dates

8/7 – New York, NY – Palladium Times Square ^

8/8 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium ^

8/10 – Toronto, ON – History %

8/11 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS %

8/13 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theater %

8/14 – Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre %

8/15 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore %

8/18 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom %

8/21 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield %

8/23 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo %

^ = w/ Suffocation, Hulder

% = w/ Hypocrisy, Hulder

* = w/ Behemoth, Dark Funeral