Galder Of Dimmu Borgir Announces Exit From Band

Home News Cait Stoddard August 19th, 2024 - 6:12 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, long time Dimmu Borgir guitarist Galder has announced his departure from the band. On August 18, Galder went on his social media to write: “Announcement.. Yesterday I played my last show with DIMMU BORGIR. After almost 25 years of making music and playing with DIMMU BORGIR I have decided to leave the band. I have been thinking about this for years and as many of you have been pointing out — it’s time for OLD MAN’S CHILD to get on stage again and finalizing the new album. I wish the best for the other members of the band moving forward.”

Galder played his final concert with Dimmu Borgir on August 17 as the headliner of the main stage at Dynamo Metal Fest in Eindhoven, The Netherlands. The artist is also a founding member of the melodic black metal band Old Man’s Child, with whom he has released one EP and seven studio albums between 1994 and 2009.

