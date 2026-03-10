Thundercat Teams Up With Willow For Collaborative New Single & Video “ThunderWave”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 10th, 2026 - 3:38 PM

Today, Thundercat has teamed up with Willow for the collaborative new single and music video for. “ThunderWave”. The ditty is an exercise in trust between Thundercat and WILLOW as their harmonies intertwine beautifully, buoyed by Greg Kurstin’s ambient production, which includes the sound of waves gently lapping upon the shore. The whole scene plays out as if we are under moonlight, the synths and keys shimmering like its rays refracted off the unstill waters.

Six years to the day of Thunder’s monumental It Is What It Is, Distracted has already got folks excited for his grand return. “I Did This To Myself” drew praise from many outlets including Under the Radar, Vibe, Okayplayer and Vice, who called the single “one of the most relatable records in years, deliriously groovy and hilariously cynical about the state of romance.” These cheeky yet insightful observations exemplify Thundercat’s songwriting and artistry, works that elicit laughs as much as they tickle the psyche.

Distracted vividly captures the tension between overstimulation and introspection. Thundercat is deeply skeptical of technological “progress,” especially the way it’s narrowed our collective imagination instead of expanding it. He jokes about Star Trek and childhood dreams of space travel, then pivots to the anticlimax of reality: drones without lasers, phones that only upgrade cameras, innovation reduced to spying and access. The disappointment isn’t just about gadgets; it’s about what we were promised versus what we got.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela