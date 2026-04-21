Modest Mouse Announce New Album An Eraser And A Maze For June 2026 Release, Share New Single “Picking Dragon’s Pockets”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 21st, 2026 - 12:58 PM

Today, Modest Mouse has announced their first new album in five years and their first album on Glacial Pace Recordings, which is the longtime imprint of lead singer Isaac Brock, after over two decades on Epic Records. An Eraser and a Maze will be released on June 5 and it was produced by Brock with additional production by Jackknife Lee (U2, The Killers), Suzy Shinn (Weezer) and Justin Raisen (Charli xcx, Kim Gordon, Lil Yachty).

There’s a theory in physics, which is the idea that past, present and future all exist simultaneously and that the passage of time itself is an illusion. It is also the best way to understand An Eraser and a Maze, because you can hear every era of Modest Mouse coexisting at once on it. It might mark the end of a timeline. Or the start of one. Or maybe both at once. Modest Mouse began working on this collection of songs immediately following 2021’s The Golden Casket

Modest Mouse has also shared today the opening track. “Picking Dragon’s Pockets,” a bombastic kickoff to the album with an anthemic chorus that’ll have you singing loudly about navigating a manipulative, self-destructive world. The album kicks off bombastically with the opening track, “Picking Dragon’s Pockets.” Featuring an anthemic chorus, this song will inspire loud singing about navigating a self-destructive and manipulative world.

An Eraser and a Maze Track List

1. Picking Dragon’s Pockets

2. Remember Yourself

3. Life’s A Dream

4. Third Side Of The Moon

5. Dogbed in Heaven/Give It A Skeleton

6. Interlude

7. I Can’t Talk Right Now

8. Speak ‘N Spell (Or Not)

9. Rotten Fruit (feat. Justin Raisen)

10. Knocked Down By Waves

11. Absolutely Necessary Never

12. Song About Nothing

13. Stoner Party

14. Look How Far

15. Impossible Somedays