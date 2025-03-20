Leon Bridges & Charley Crockett Announce Summer 2025 ‘The Crooner & The Cowboy’ North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard March 20th, 2025 - 6:20 PM

Today, Grammy Award-winning R&B artist Leon Bridges and Grammy-nominated Texas maverick Charley Crockett has announce The Crooner & The Cowboy Tour, which is a series of once-in-a-lifetime shows that celebrate the duo’s shared roots, longtime friendship and the rich musical heritage of Texas. For tickets and more information, click here.

Bridges, known for his timeless storytelling and genre-bending sound, brings the spirit of his acclaimed fourth studio album, Leon, to the stage alongside a career filled with platinum hits and sold-out headline shows around the globe. From busking on the streets to selling out Dickies Arena in his native Forth Worth, his rise has been nothing short of extraordinary. With his signature smooth vocals and boundless creativity, Bridges delivers a performance that’s as personal as it is powerful.

Crockett embodies the independent spirit of country music’s great songwriters is a self-made troubadour, who has carved his own path by releasing 14 independent albums and headlining legendary venues like Red Rocks, the Greek Theatre in L.A. and the Ryman. The artist’s latest record, Lonesome Drifter, is out now through Island Records and it was co-produced by Crockett and Shooter Jennings. The album channels the raw and unfiltered essence of a road-worn storyteller.

Leon Bridges and Charley Crockett Tour Dates

6 – 5 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl *

8 – 26 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Pavilion *!

8 – 27 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill *!

8 – 28 – Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage *!

8 – 30 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC *!

8 – 31 – Portland, ME – Thompson’s Point *!

9 – 1 – Portland, ME – Thompson’s Point *!

9 – 4 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium *@#

9 – 5 – Philadelphia, PA – The Mann Center *@

9 – 6 – Richmond, VA – Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront *@

9 – 7 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion *@

9 – 9 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center *@

9 – 10 – Cincinnati, OH – The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park *@

9 – 12 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater *@

9 – 13 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium *@

9 – 14 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre *@

9 – 15 – Clearwater, FL – The BayCare Sound *@

9 – 17 – Birmingham, AL – Coca-Cola Amphitheater *%

9 – 19 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP *%

9 – 21 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *%

9 – 23 Austin, TX – Moody Center *%

~ with LA LOM

$ with Kashus Culpepper

* with Charley Crockett

+ with Thee Sacred Souls

` with Arc de Soleil

= with Gotts Street Park

! with Noeline Hofmann

@ with Reyna Tropical

# with Honky Tonkin’ in Queens

% with Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz