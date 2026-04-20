Beck Shares Balladic New Single “Ride Lonesome”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 20th, 2026 - 2:25 PM

According to Consequence.net, Beck has released his new song, “Ride Lonesome,” which is an amazing folk ballad that revisits the sound of the artist‘s Grammy-winning 2014 album, Morning Phase. Produced by Beck and mixed by Nigel Godrich, “Ride Lonesome” begins with the sound of, a lonesome acoustic guitar before bringing in piano, slide guitar, and strings. “You got to ride lonesome/ You got to try to find your home,” the artist sings.

The ditty is a welcome return for those fans turned off by the slick production and pop-leaning direction of the artist’s last two studio records, following the acclaimed Morning Phase, itself a return to the melancholic, lush instrumentation of 2002’s Sea Change. Most recently, Beck released January’s Everybody’s Gotta Learn Sometime, which is an album featuring rarities, deep cuts and covers. His last proper studio album, 2019’s Hyperspace, came after 2017’s Colors.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson